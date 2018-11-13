Tom Brady Shows Off Tunnel Vision In Instagram Post After Loss To Titans

The New England Patriots were flat-out bullied Sunday afternoon, but their star quarterback isn’t going to dwell on it.

The Patriots had their win streak halted at six by way of a 24-point loss to the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Tom Brady and Co. couldn’t get anything going in Nashville, as the veteran signal-caller completed 21-of-41 pass attempts for just 254 yards with zero touchdowns.

New England hasn’t been a stranger to taking one on the chin this season. The two-time reigning AFC champions suffered ugly losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively, before going on a tear. As such, Brady’s mindset isn’t going to waver as the Patriots make a playoff push.

“…..We Keep Going!! #ontothenext,” Brady captioned an Instagram photo Monday night.

Luckily for Brady and the Patriots, a much-needed break is up next with a Week 11 bye. New England will return to action in a road tilt against the New York Jets in Week 12.

