Tom Brady Was Every Michigan Fan Reacting To Humiliating Ohio State Loss

Like many Michigan alumni, Tom Brady was hyped to see his No. 4 Wolverines take on No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday in one of college football’s fiercest rivalries.
Things didn’t turn out so well for the Maize and Blue, as the Buckeyes hammered Michigan 62-39 to knock the Wolverines out of the College Football Playoff conversation.
The loss dropped Jim Harbaugh to 0-4 against Ohio State and was Michigan’s seventh consecutive loss in “The Game.”
So, how did TB12 take his alma mater’s humiliating loss?
After LeBron James Instagrammed a celebratory picture in honor of his beloved Buckeyes getting the W, Brady left a comment that perfectly sums up how the Michigan fanbase must be feeling.
“Next year is our year 🤣 #ivesaidthatbefore,” Brady wrote on James’ post.
Harbaugh should be able to solve Meyer and Ohio State’s electric offense one day, and perhaps it’ll come next year when the battle shifts back to Ann Arbor. There’s also the chance Meyer could retire after this season due to his reported health issues which would sway the rivalry back in Michigan’s direction for the first time since Jim Tressel took over at Ohio State in 2001.
Brady and the Wolverines will get their bragging rights back one day, but this L will sting for quite some time.
Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images
