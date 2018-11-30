Torey Krug, Bruins Do Fine Job Turning Defense Into Offense Vs. Islanders

The Boston Bruins did a fine job getting out of their defensive zone in the first period against the New York Islanders on Thursday.

After the B’s gathered the puck in their own zone, Torey Krug led the charge in getting a breakout so Boston could pass through the neutral zone with speed. After some swift passing, Krug nearly buried a redirect right in front of Isles goalie Robin Lehner, but it went wide.

