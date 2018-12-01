Trey Flowers Had Best Reason For Missing Patriots’ Friday Practice

The New England Patriots are preparing for a highly anticipated matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but Trey Flowers had much more important business to take care of Friday.

Flowers was missing from the Patriots’ practice session Friday, though it was made clear his absence was non-injury related. And thanks to the defensive end’s Instagram post Friday night, we discovered the source of his non-attendance: a new member of the Flowers family.

You can check out Flowers’ photos here, which welcome his new daughter, Shylo Reign, to the world.

With the holiday season in full swing, Flowers certainly couldn’t have asked for a better gift.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports