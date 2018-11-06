Tuukka Rask, David Pastrnak Reflect On Bruins’ OT Victory Vs. Stars

It was a full-team effort Monday night for the Bruins.

Boston fell into an early 1-0 hole against the Dallas Stars at TD Garden, but the B’s battled back to tie the game and eventually earned a 2-1 overtime win thanks to a Brad Marchand goal.

Aside from the first line’s normal dominating performance, the B’s got a solid game from Torey Krug, Matt Grzelcyk and Tuukka Rask, who stopped 24 shots on the night.

After the game, David Pastrnak, Krug, Grzelcyk and Rask reflected on the win and discussed what went right for the team. To hear from the group, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.