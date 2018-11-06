Tuukka Rask Makes Massive Save In Overtime Win Against Stars

The Boston Bruins defeated the Dallas Stars 2-1 in thrilling fashion Monday night, as Brad Marchand scored in overtime to deliver the victory for Boston.

Tuukka Rask got the start for the B’s in net and thrived with a huge 24-save performance. But none were bigger than a glove save he made late in the third period to preserve a 1-1 tie. After a shot, Rask cleared the puck directly to a Stars player lingering in the slot and then made an impressive glove save to make up for the mistake.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images