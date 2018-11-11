Tuukka Rask Update: Here’s When Bruins ‘Suspect’ Goalie Will Return

Tuukka Rask might be nearing a return to the Boston Bruins.
The Bruins on Friday granted their goaltender a leave of absence to tend to a “personal matter.” Rask still doesn’t have a definitive timetable for a return, but Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy on Sunday did reveal when the team “suspects” Rask will rejoin the club.
Here’s what Cassidy had to say:
The details of Rask’s leave of absence remain unclear. Despite that, some media personalities have taken it upon themselves to speculate in a rather inappropriate fashion.
Rask, 31, is 4-4 with a 3.05 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage through eight games this season.
Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images
