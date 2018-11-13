Tuukka Rask’s Leave Of Absence Ends As Goalie Returns To Bruins Practice

It appears Tuukka Rask’s leave of absence is over, and now we wait for more answers.

The Boston Bruins goalie was on the ice for the team’s practice Tuesday morning, according to reporters in attendance. The Bruins made Rask’s return official as practice concluded.

It’s Rask’s first appearance with the team since being granted a leave of absence for personal reasons on Friday.

The nature of those personal reasons is still unclear, and perhaps Rask will speak with the media after Bruins practice. The B’s are going on a four-game road trip which begins Wednesday night in Colorado, and it’s still unclear whether Rask will make the trip with the team. However, goalie Dan Vladar, who was recalled on an emergency basis for the Bruins’ two weekend games, was listed on Monday’s transactions going back to Providence. He was back on the ice with the P-Bruins on Tuesday.

Rask’s return isn’t totally unsurprising. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy indicated Sunday that the club was likely expecting him back by Tuesday. Boston won both of its games without Rask over the weekend, as Jaroslav Halak picked up wins against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images