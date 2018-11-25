Twitter Savagely Roasts Hue Jackson After Baker Mayfield, Browns Torch Bengals

Things keep going from bad to worse for Hue Jackson.
He was fired after going 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, but Jackson wasn’t unemployed for long, though, as he was hired as a special assistant to Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis on Nov. 12.
With the Bengals having two games with the Browns in the final six weeks, Lewis might have thought Jackson could help his club pick up two much-needed wins down the stretch.
Boy was he wrong.
Baker Mayfield and the Browns clubbed the Bengals on Sunday, winning 35-20 behind the rookie quarterback’s four-touchdown performance.
With the Browns rolling their old head coach, Twitter, naturally, had too much fun roasting Jackson.
