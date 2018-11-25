Twitter Savagely Roasts Hue Jackson After Baker Mayfield, Browns Torch Bengals

Things keep going from bad to worse for Hue Jackson.

He was fired after going 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, but Jackson wasn’t unemployed for long, though, as he was hired as a special assistant to Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis on Nov. 12.

With the Bengals having two games with the Browns in the final six weeks, Lewis might have thought Jackson could help his club pick up two much-needed wins down the stretch.

Boy was he wrong.

Baker Mayfield and the Browns clubbed the Bengals on Sunday, winning 35-20 behind the rookie quarterback’s four-touchdown performance.

With the Browns rolling their old head coach, Twitter, naturally, had too much fun roasting Jackson.

Hue Jackson went for the hug and Baker hit him with the “we’re just friends” handshake 😂 pic.twitter.com/khycq8Vhik — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 25, 2018

Hue looking for answers on how to stop Baker. GL. pic.twitter.com/T7veJMgHzV — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) November 25, 2018

Hue Jackson getting fired by the Browns so he can get hired by the #Bengals to help the Browns win. pic.twitter.com/4f4VNC2FvA — The Ringer (@ringer) November 25, 2018

Hue Jackson: The only way I could have sucked more at my job is if I lost EVERY game as opposed to 31 out of 32 and somehow none of it was my fault

Bengals, internally: …look, he already owns a lot of orange gear — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) November 25, 2018

Damarious Randall hands the ball to former coach Hue Jackson after picking off Andy Dalton 💀 (via @Browns)pic.twitter.com/AlZInUJ0FT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 25, 2018

I guess Hue Jackson didn’t give the Bengals any tips. — Spencer Paysinger (@PYSNGR) November 25, 2018

Anybody with eyes: “Hue Jackson’s offense with #Browns was complete garbage.” Bengals: “No worries. We will ask him to help coach our defense.” pic.twitter.com/ycprln2xSU — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) November 25, 2018

Here is the exact moment Hue Jackson realized his entire life was a very sad joke. pic.twitter.com/ZDmGEgMyzh — 🎩Martin Cizmar (@martincizmar) November 25, 2018

Thumbnail photo via David Dermer/USA TODAY Sports Images