2019 Baseball HOF Ballot: Mariano Rivera, Two Ex-Red Sox Among 20 Newcomers

The 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is out, and there’s a chance — albeit very slim — a pair of former Boston Red Sox players get the call.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum on Monday released the 35-player ballot, which includes 20 newcomers. Among those appearing on the ballot for the first time are former Red Sox infielder Kevin Youkilis and pitcher Derek Lowe.

Here’s the full ballot:

The 2019 Hall of Fame ballot is out. You can pick up to 10 names. Who would make your list? pic.twitter.com/BEcufasiG3 — MLB (@MLB) November 19, 2018

As you can see, Youkilis and Lowe aren’t the only ex-Red Sox on the ballot. Manny Ramirez and Curt Schilling appear on the ballot for the third and sixth time, respectively, while Jason Bay (first time) and Billy Wagner (fourth time) also made the cut — although neither player is considered an actual “Red Sox.”

As for players who have legitimate shots at enshrinement, former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera has to be a shoo-in. It also wouldn’t be surprising if Roy Halladay, who died last year, receives posthumous induction.

Writers must submit their ballots by a Dec. 31 postmark. Candidates must be named on 75 percent of ballots to gain election.

Results of the voting will be announced Jan. 22 on MLB Network.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images