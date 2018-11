New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski returned from his nearly month-long absence in his team’s 27-13 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

That performance earned Gronkowski VA Health Care Hero of the Week honors for Week 12 of the NFL season. NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava details Gronk’s performance in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports