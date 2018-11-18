Vikings Vs. Bears Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ Game Online

Soldier Field will play host to a massive NFC North tilt Sunday night.
The 5-3-1 Minnesota Vikings are in Chicago to square off against the Bears, who lead the division with a 6-3 record. A win for the Vikings would catapult them into first place in the division, while a victory for the Bears would help them extend their hold on the top spot in the north.
Here’s how and when to watch Vikings vs. Bears:
When: Sunday, Nov. 18, at 8:20 p.m. ET
TV Channel: NBC
Live Stream: FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP