Vikings Vs. Bears Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ Game Online

Soldier Field will play host to a massive NFC North tilt Sunday night.

The 5-3-1 Minnesota Vikings are in Chicago to square off against the Bears, who lead the division with a 6-3 record. A win for the Vikings would catapult them into first place in the division, while a victory for the Bears would help them extend their hold on the top spot in the north.

Here’s how and when to watch Vikings vs. Bears:

When: Sunday, Nov. 18, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images