Warriors Offer $100 Passes To Games; Seats, Standing Room Views Not Included

The Golden State Warriors intend to pack their building as tightly as possible.

The two-time defending NBA champions announced to their fans Monday via email they’re selling entry passes to home games at Oracle Arena that don’t include seats or standing room with views of the game, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell. Warriors fans can pay $100 for each monthly “In The Building Pass,” which allows fans to visit arena restaurant, bars and concession areas and watch games on televisions located in concourse and club areas. The Warriors plan to sell 200 of these passes each month through the end of the regular season, and the team will bank up to $20,000 extra revenue per month in ticket sales alone.

The Warriors currently own a 299-game sellout streak, and 44,000-plus people are on their season-ticket waiting list. It’s reasonable to believe at least 200 of these patient fans will pay to soak up the gameday atmosphere from inside the arena.

The Warriors will move from Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., into Chase Center in San Francisco next season. Chances are, they’ll bring the “In The Building” scheme across the bay with them.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images