Watch All Three Goals From David Pastrnak’s Hat Trick Vs. Maple Leafs

David Pastrnak was giving the Toronto Maple Leafs fits Saturday night.

The Bruins winger tallied a hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 shellacking of the Leafs at TD Garden. Pastrnak recorded his first two goals in the second period, then secured the hattie in in the closing stages of the final frame.

Here are all three goals from the 22-year-old’s busy night.

When this line is going, they're really going.@pastrnak96 completes the @Enterprise hatty in beautiful fashion. pic.twitter.com/Hatra23KZl — NHL (@NHL) November 11, 2018

With his first tally, Pastrnak claimed the NHL lead in goals at 13. By night’s end he had secured a three-goal cushion on the leaderboard.

Pastrnak is blossoming into one of the NHL’s top forwards, and Saturday’s showing was yet another example.

