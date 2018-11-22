Watch Bruins’ Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson Crash Net, Score Vs. Red Wings

Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson really is making his time in Boston count.

The recently recalled Bruins center scored his first NHL goal against the Arizona Coyotes and added to his goal total Wednesday night against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

Forsbacka Karlsson crashed the net and battled for the loose puck. He finally got control of it and lit the lamp for a 1-0 Bruins lead.

Take a look:

JFK gets to the dirty area after shots from Clifton and DeBrusk. It's the first NHL point for @connorcliff28! #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/wak5k2pbrx — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 22, 2018

Awesome.

The tally marked the first of the game after a hard-fought first that saw the Bruins outshoot Detroit 12-4.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images