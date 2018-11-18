Watch Bruins’ Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson Score First NHL Goal Vs. Coyotes

Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson is making an impact for the injury-riddled Boston Bruins.

The 22-year-old center was recalled from Providence last week and wasted no time making his presence known in Saturday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena.

Noel Acciari stole the puck and attempted a wraparound shot, but it slid over to a perfectly-placed JFK who potted the rebound just 1:21 into the game to give Boston a 1-0 lead.

Take a look:

The goal marked the first of Forsbacka Karlsson’s young NHL career.

