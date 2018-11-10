Watch Celtics’ Gordon Hayward Get Showered With Boos In Return To Utah

A familiar face was back at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Friday night.

Gordon Hayward, who spent the first seven seasons of his NBA career with the Jazz, returned to Utah for the first time as a visitor when the Boston Celtics strolled into Salt Lake City for the penultimate tilt of their five-game road trip.

Hayward expressed his appreciation for his original franchise and its fans prior to the game, but that didn’t stop the boo birds from chirping. In fact, Utah fans started giving it to Hayward well before tip-off.

Fans booing Gordon Hayward during layup lines in Utah. pic.twitter.com/zrnfHWynLK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 10, 2018

And when Hayward finally had his name called during player introductions, the Jazz faithful really turned up the volume.

You can watch Hayward’s introduction here, courtesy of Celtics.com’s Marc D’Amico.

Jazz fans in all likelihood only will have one opportunity to stick it to Hayward this season, so there’s no surprise they brought the intensity right from the get-go Friday night.

