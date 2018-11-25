Watch David Backes Force Turnover, End Scoring Drought Vs. Canadiens

The drought finally is over for David Backes.

After getting a goal overturned in Friday night’s eventual win against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Boston Bruins right wing made sure his next one counted.

In the first period of Saturday’s contest with the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, Backes sniped the puck from Habs rookie Jesper Kotkaniem at the blue line and fired a wrist shot to beat Carey Price.

Take a look:

Backes certainly was happy after lighting the lamp.

The tally put the B’s up 1-0 and marked the first goal of the season for Backes. It also was his first regular-season goal since April 8.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images