Watch David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand Team Up For Sweet Power-Play Goal

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins currently are decimated by injuries, but luckily for the Black and Gold, they still have two of their premier playmakers in the mix.

Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak will be heavily relied on as Boston works through its various ailments. And after the B’s fell to an early 1-0 deficit at the hands of the New York Islanders on Thursday, the two star forwards teamed up to knot the score at 1-1.

With the Bruins on the power play in the second period at TD Garden, Pastrnak worked his way up the lane before dishing a picture-perfect backhanded pass to Marchand, who finished off the pretty sequence by lighting the lamp.

The tally marked Marchand’s seventh of the season, while Pastrnak logged his 10th assist on the campaign.

