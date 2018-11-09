Watch Marcus Morris Hit Clutch 3-Pointer To Force Overtime Vs. Suns

Marcus Morris has ice in his veins.

The Boston Celtics mounted a furious comeback Thursday night against the Phoenix Suns, whose lead grew as large as 22 in the matchup at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

After a few critical defensive stops and clutch baskets down the stretch, Boston had a chance to tie the game trailing 100-97 with 6.1 seconds remaining. And with the Suns fixated on Kyrie Irving, the start point guard split two defenders with a crisp pass to Morris, who continued his stellar season with a high-stakes bucket.

The Celtics rode the momentum from Morris’ 3-pointer, connecting on six of their nine shots in overtime to steal a 116-109 victory on the road.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports