Watch Nebraska Kicker Whiff On Kickoff In All-Time Embarrassing Moment

Nebraska just can’t catch a break.
The 2-6 Cornhuskers scored an opening-drive touchdown against No. 10 Ohio State on Saturday — a positive development. But joy quickly gave way to grief on the ensuing kickoff, as Nebraska kicker Caleb Lightbourn whiffed on the kick in one of the most embarrassing college football plays you’ll see all season.
Check this out:
You had one job, Caleb.
After starting the season 0-6, Nebraska has rebounded with two consecutive victories. Still, it’s building up to be another forgettable season for the program, which hasn’t finished with fewer than four losses since 2003.
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images
