Watch Patriots’ James White Score 8-Yard Touchdown On Opening Drive Vs. Packers

FOXBORO, Mass. — That was quick.

Despite being without Rob Gronkowski and Sony Michel for their “Sunday Night Football” showdown with the Green Bay Packers, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots moved the ball downfield with ease on their first possession at Gillette Stadium.

Using tempo to their advantage, Brady and the Pats opened the game with a 10-play, 59-yard drive in 3:20, taking a 7-0 lead on an 8-yard touchdown run by James White.

White ran the ball three times for 18 yards and caught three passes for 26 yards on the opening drive. Brady went 5-for-6 for 39 yards and also rushed for one yard on the scoring march.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images