Watch This Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Memorable Patriots-Packers Game

The secrecy of the New England Patriots often frustrates fans and media alike.

That sense of mystery, however, makes behind-the-scenes footage all the more interesting.

Fascinating clips from the Patriots’ win over the Green Bay Packers already have made the rounds this week, thanks to Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.” And the Patriots on Wednesday added to the pile with their own “Sights & Sounds” video.

Check this out:

The Patriots, per usual, were detail-oriented and business-like throughout Sunday night’s contest. That mentality no doubt trickles down from their head coach, who once again proved why he has no equal in the NFL.

New England (7-2) will square off with Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images