Watch Tom Brady Hit Josh Gordon For 55-Yard Touchdown Vs. Packers

FOXBORO, Mass. — Sometimes Josh Gordon is just unfair.

The 27-year-old wide receiver has shown flashes of brilliance in his brief time with the New England Patriots, and he had his best game in a Patriots uniform Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

With New England leading 24-17 with 7:20 remaining in the game, Tom Brady dropped back, deked Green Bay’s defense into biting on a screen pass and hit Gordon for a 55-yard touchdown to make it 31-17.

How did the Patriots get Gordon for a fifth-round pick?

The touchdown pass put the Baylor product over the 100-yard mark for the game, the 12th 100-yard game of his career.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK Images