Watch Von Miller Imitate Bill Belichick’s Famous 2014 Press Conference

Von Miller had a simple message Sunday after the Denver Broncos’ 24-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers: “On to Cincinnati.”

Sound familiar?

"We're on to Cincinnati." @VonMiller channeling his inner Bill Belichick 😂 pic.twitter.com/pKGxiRQaOv — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 26, 2018

Bill Belichick, of course, made the catchphrase famous back in 2014 after the New England Patriots lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 41-14. The lopsided defeat dropped New England’s record to 2-2, and Belichick wasted no time in turning the page with the Cincinnati Bengals coming to Foxboro the following week.

The rest, as they say, is history. The Patriots destroyed the Bengals 43-17 and lost just two more games before defeating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. Belichick’s “On to Cincinnati” press conference often is viewed as a turning point in New England’s season.

Now, we’re not sure the intended impact of Miller’s press conference beyond a little comic relief. The Broncos own a 5-6 record, but they’re coming off back-to-back wins over the Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers and remain very much alive in the AFC playoff picture.

It’s a fairly decent impersonation, though, especially since Miller sported a hoodie. The only problem is it’s quite obvious the Broncos pass rusher has been thinking about this moment for way too long.

The Broncos travel to Cincinnati in Week 13 before finishing up their season with games against the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Oakland Raiders and Chargers.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images