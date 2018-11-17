We Want Bama? The Citadel Boldly Calls Its Shot Against No. 1 Alabama

While “Feast Week” in college basketball begins Monday, this weekend in college football will be decidedly less exciting, especially in the Southeastern Conference where a number of teams are using the week to head to the bakery for a nice Week 12 cupcake.
Chief among them is No. 1 Alabama who will be facing The Citadel in its yearly pre-Iron Bowl tune-up because why would you want to schedule a worthy opponent before your rivalry game?
It’s a little ridiculous that Alabama, Auburn, LSU and the rest of the big boys in the “best conference in America” schedule a cake walk in Week 12, but that’s how the sport currently works. While other Power 5 teams will face conference opponents this week, the mighty SEC gets to pound its chest against The Citadel, Rice and Liberty, among others.
Anyways, while The Citadel will collect a nice check from the Crimson Tide for agreeing to this bloodbath, the Bulldogs are feeling themselves ahead of their trip to Tuscaloosa.
The Citadel dropped its uniform reveal video Friday on Twitter, and the Bulldogs boldly called their shot against the top-ranked Tide while also taking a dig at South Carolina who the Bulldogs beat 23-22 in 2013 while wearing the same uniforms.
They want Bama? Good luck.
Beating a South Carolina team that finished the season 3-9 is a bit of a different task than facing Nick Saban, Tua Tagovailoa and the Tide but you have to admire the confidence.
And, the Bulldogs are 51.5-point underdogs which is just a lot of points to give up. Take The Citadel, just not on the field.
Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images
