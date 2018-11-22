Week 12 NFL Picks: Odds, Analysis And Predictions For Every Game

Thanksgiving is here, and we’ve all got things to do and people to see, so let’s not mess around with pleasantries and get straight into things.

Week 12 in the NFL is upon us, and NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle are ready to serve up their against-the-spread NFL picks.

First, here’s how they fared last week.

Mike Cole: 9-3 (80-75-3 overall)

Ricky Doyle: 5-7 (78-77-3)

Here are their Week 12 picks with lines courtesy of OddsShark.

THURSDAY, NOV. 22

(-3) Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m. ET

Mike: Lions. A lot working against Chicago here, including the fact they played Sunday night. That means their two games are kicking off 88 hours apart. Seems bad for tackle football. They’ll almost certainly have Chase Daniel under center, while the Lions, believe it or not, are still sneaky in the playoff race.

Ricky: Lions. You smell that? No, it isn’t the turkey burning. It’s a letdown pie courtesy of the Bears, who’ve won four straight, including a 34-22 victory over these same Lions just 11 days ago. Detroit has covered in five of its last six Turkey Day games and will pull off a low-scored upset this week thanks to some understandable inconsistency from Chicago’s offense in the wake of Mitchell Trubisky’s injury.

Washington Redskins at (-7.5) Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m.

Mike: Redskins. Love this from OddsShark: The Cowboys are 9-1 straight-up in their last 10 games favored by 7.5 or more but are just 1-9 against the spread. Also, three of Dallas’ wins this season came against bottom-10 run defenses, while Washington has the second-best road run defense in the league.

Ricky: Redskins. It really sucks the Redskins lost Alex Smith for the season. But let’s not act like he was picking apart defenses. The 34-year-old ranked 26th in yards per game (218) and 25th in passer rating (85.7) with just 10 touchdowns to five interceptions. I’m not saying Colt McCoy will spark Washington’s offense, but I also don’t think the drop-off will be that noticeable so long as the Redskins implement a conservative game plan and rely on their defense to keep this divisional clash close. Also, the Cowboys are 0-7 ATS in their last seven Thanksgiving games, for whatever it’s worth.

Atlanta Falcons at (-13) New Orleans Saints, 8:20 p.m.

Mike: Falcons. I know the Falcons have won their last two games by an average of 39.5 points (!), but that still feels like too many points for a divisional game against a team with as many weapons as Atlanta possesses.

Ricky: Saints. The Falcons have allowed an NFL-worst 93 catches for 815 yards to opposing running backs this season. They rank 31st in tackling, according to Pro Football Focus. On the surface, this seems like way too many points, but I’m really not sure how Atlanta plans to slow New Orleans’ high-powered offense. Saints punter Thomas Morstead might as well stay home for turkey with his family.

SUNDAY, NOV. 25

Cleveland Browns at (-3) Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

Mike: Bengals. The Browns’ three wins have come when they force at least two turnovers. That might be difficult this week against a Cincinnati team that’s turned it over just five times in its last seven games. Getting A.J. Green back will help Cincy, too.

Ricky: Browns. This season has been a step in the right direction for the Browns, who’ve actually won a game — three games, in fact, plus a tie! — and been competitive in most contests. The one thing they haven’t done? Win on the road. (Cleveland has lost 25 consecutive away games dating back to Week 5 of the 2015 season.) That ends this Sunday when Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson slice and dice the Bengals’ porous, depleted defense.

(-3) Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

Mike: Bills. The Jags shouldn’t be laying points on the road against anyone, especially against a pretty decent Bills defense. Buffalo should be all kinds of jacked and pumped to show out with Josh Allen back at quarterback — you think the Bills have forgotten Jalen Ramsey’s comments?

Ricky: Jaguars. Remember when the Jaguars were full of swagger and minutes away from reaching the Super Bowl? Yeah, me neither. That said, I refuse to believe they’re this bad.

New York Giants at (-6) Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m.

Mike: Giants. Neither teams are great at scoring points, an essential piece to the football puzzle, so I’ll grab the points and hope for a 24-19 final.

Ricky: Eagles. Along the same lines as the Jaguars, remember when the Eagles actually won the Super Bowl? It’s been an awful season in the City of Brotherly Love, but I’ll still lay the points here because I’m not sure the Giants’ passing attack is good enough to expose the Eagles’ secondary on the road.

(-9.5) New England Patriots at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Mike: Jets. The Jets, inexplicably, remain a good bet at home, going 8-3 ATS in their last 11 home games as underdogs. I’ll fade the 90 percent of you taking the Patriots here.

Ricky: Patriots. New England still doesn’t look right, and a road matchup with the Jets often proves daunting for the Patriots. But the Pats are 15-4 ATS after a loss over the last five years and 13-4 SU after a bye in the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era. They’re also expected to have tight end Rob Gronkowski and guard Shaq Mason back from injuries, suggesting New England’s offense should feast on the Jets, who just surrendered 41 points to Matt Barkley(!) and the Bills.

Oakland Raiders at (-10.5) Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Mike: Ravens. The Raiders’ eight losses have come by an average of 16 points. This is the best defense they’ve faced all season, so I think they will lose. Therefore, lay the points.

Ricky: Ravens. Still wrapping my head around Lamar Jackson running the ball 27(!) times last week, the most by a quarterback in the Super Bowl era. But hey, it worked! And it might work again this week, although this pick mostly is based on Baltimore’s defense and how difficult it’ll be for Oakland to get anything going offensively.

San Francisco 49ers at (-3.5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.

Mike: 49ers. Another nugget I’m stealing from OddsShark. While the 49ers have lost five straight on the road, they’ve lost those games by an average of 5.4 points per game. They might lose, but they lose close, and while that 5.4 isn’t within this number, Tampa Bay doesn’t inspire much confidence regardless.

Ricky: Bucs. This might look more like a game of pong, with the ball bouncing back and forth between the two teams. That’s because Tampa Bay (minus-23) and San Francisco (minus-15) rank last and second-to-last, respectively, in turnover differential. Yuck. Give me the Bucs and some Vodka.

Seattle Seahawks at (-3.5) Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.

Mike: Panthers. Carolina is just so much better at home, where it’s averaging 11 more points and allowing 53 fewer yards per game than at home. If they make Seattle one dimensional, they should roll.

Ricky: Seahawks. Cam Newton has struggled against Seattle in the past and has been knocked around a bit recently, with Carolina yielding eight sacks over its last two games after giving up 12 in its first eight. The Seahawks also don’t beat themselves, evident by their plus-seven turnover margin (5th in the NFL), and that’ll be huge against the Panthers. Opponents have turned the ball over 14 times in Carolina’s six wins but just once in the Panthers’ four losses.

Arizona Cardinals at (-12) Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Mike: Cardinals. The Chargers have failed to cover in three of their last four games when favored by 10 points or more, and while they’re obviously capable of winning this game by 50, they have too many issues to trust with that sort of spread.

Ricky: Chargers. Arizona has the NFL’s worst pass blocking, according to Pro Football Focus, meaning this could be the week Joey Bosa officially reintroduces himself to the league. Bolts roll.

Miami Dolphins at (-8) Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m.

Mike: Colts. Mentioned this last week, but Andrew Luck has been out of this world since Oct. 4, the last time he was sacked. He’s been especially good in last four games, all wins, with a passer rating of 135.2. For some perspective, Drew Brees’ passer rating in the same time is 137.1.

Ricky: Dolphins. Ryan Tannehill is back for the Dolphins this week, which should provide just enough of a boost for Miami to cover a very large spread against an overachieving Colts team.

(-3) Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m.

Mike: Steelers. Despite their win last week, the Broncos struggled mightily to stop the Chargers on third down, and it won’t get any easier against Pittsburgh, who ranks sixth in third-down efficiency. Big plays and love drives will get the job done for the Steelers.

Ricky: Steelers. Pittsburgh protects the quarterback well (No. 3 pass blocking, per Pro Football Focus), which should mitigate Denver’s biggest strength and allow Ben Roethlisberger to find success against the Broncos’ secondary, which might be without cornerback Bradley Roby (concussion). On the flip side, Pittsburgh’s defense will cause problems for Denver’s inconsistent offense based on its ability to stop the run and disrupt the QB in passing situations.

Green Bay Packers at (-3.5) Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 p.m.

Mike: Vikings. Fully healthy, maybe the Packers have a chance. But with Mike Daniels out and Kenny Clark hobbled on the defensive line, Green Bay’s best chance of generating pressure is compromised. And is there anything that’s led you to believe the Packers can play a 60-minute game on offense against a steadily improving Vikings defense?

Ricky: Vikings. Sunday night’s loss to the Bears was a huge letdown for the Vikings, but their defense still played well, building on improvements it’s made over the last several weeks. The unit has been especially good in the red zone, and that bend, don’t break mentality will force the mistake-prone Packers to leave points on the board in a hostile environment.

MONDAY, NOV. 26

Tennessee Titans at (-5.5) Houston Texans, 8:15 p.m.

Mike: Titans. Where do the points come from for Tennessee? They’ve scored 20 or fewer in six of nine games, and that Patriots game certainly looked like an outlier one week later at Indianapolis.

Ricky: Texans. The tryptophan will have kicked in long before we get to Monday’s game. But for the sake of these picks, give me the Texans, who’ve won five straight head-to-head matchups with the Titans in Houston (5-1 ATS).

