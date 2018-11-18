What Bruce Cassidy Told Bruins’ Young Players Before Tilt Vs. Coyotes

With injuries mounting, it’s been next man up for the Boston Bruins.

The B’s currently are depleted with ailments as key players including Charlie McAvoy, Zdeno Chara and most recently Patrice Bergeron all are sidelined.

But Boston didn’t waver Saturday night. Despite featuring nine players with two years or less of NHL experience, the B’s managed to grab a 2-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed what he told Boston’s young players before the matchup with Arizona. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports