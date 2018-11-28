What Jack Edwards Thinks Bruins Should Look To Acquire On Trade Market

The Boston Bruins have been hit hard by the injury bug early in the 2018-19 season, with Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy, among others, missing extended periods of time.

Despite the B’s injury issues on the blue line, NESN’s Jack Edwards doesn’t believe Boston should be looking for defensive help on the trade market. Instead, the longtime voice of the Bruins is of the mind the Black and Gold should target a forward.

Edwards went on 100.7 WZLX’s “Karlson, McKenzie and Heather” on Wednesday and explained what he thinks the B’s should look for when trying to acquire help.

“Well, you know, the Bruins need some help up front,” Edwards said. “You have to assume that even though the schedule doesn’t account for convalescence or have any mercy for it, that the Bruins eventually are going to get healthy on the blue line. When that happens, they are really deep there. They sure could use a successor to Zdeno Chara, a left-shot, first-pair guy to skate with Charlie McAvoy but that’s some time out in the future. The most immediate need is a dangerous winger who can make David Krejci consistently a dangerous center.

“And I don’t think they are at that point yet,” Edwards continued. “Lately, Jake DeBrusk has come alive again and I would think the highest priority in a trade unless something just falls into their lap would be that scoring winger that they’ve been looking to acquire or develop somehow in the last three years.”

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney noted Tuesday the Bruins are looking for some help “up front,” so Edwards isn’t alone in his thinking.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images