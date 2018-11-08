What Kyrie Irving Took Away From Peyton Manning’s Visit With Celtics

The Boston Celtics recently were joined by a special guest for a film session, and it was someone who’s never taken a jump shot or dished out an assist in the NBA.
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning met with the Celtics during the team’s recent trip to Denver. Manning, who spent the bulk of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, is good friends with C’s coach Brad Stevens, who was born and bred in Indiana and put his name on the coaching map at Butler University.
While Manning couldn’t help the Celtics pick up a win over the Nuggets on Monday, the two-time Super Bowl champion clearly left a strong impression on one of Boston’s leaders.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports
