What Kyrie Irving Took Away From Peyton Manning’s Visit With Celtics

The Boston Celtics recently were joined by a special guest for a film session, and it was someone who’s never taken a jump shot or dished out an assist in the NBA.

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning met with the Celtics during the team’s recent trip to Denver. Manning, who spent the bulk of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, is good friends with C’s coach Brad Stevens, who was born and bred in Indiana and put his name on the coaching map at Butler University.

While Manning couldn’t help the Celtics pick up a win over the Nuggets on Monday, the two-time Super Bowl champion clearly left a strong impression on one of Boston’s leaders. “It’s great, man,” Kyrie Irving told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “He’s a championship winner, unbelievable preparer of the game. He was doing it for so long, thinking about the injuries he had to endure. It was great to see him just come and talk to your team, being in Denver and just having an echelon of greatness coming and talking, there’s nothing like it.”

The Celtics will try to get back in the win column Thursday night when they battle the Suns in Phoenix. Who knows, maybe the Green will meet with Kurt Warner or Carson Palmer sometime before tip-off.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports