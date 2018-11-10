Where We Rank Celtics Among Best, Worst NBA ‘City Edition’ Jerseys

The Boston Celtics used to have one of the worst NBA ‘City Edition’ jerseys. (You know, those horrendous grey uniforms that belonged nowhere near TD Garden.)

Well, now they have one of the best.

The Celtics on Friday unveiled their official 2018-19 “City Edition” uniforms. Inspired by classic uniforms from the franchise’s storied history, Boston’s new city jerseys are a throwback delight.

Check these out:

The question, of course, is where do the Celtics’ city jerseys rank among their peers?

Here’s each 2018-19 NBA city jersey:

Here’s all the NBA City Edition jerseys. Who has the best one? (via @J23app) pic.twitter.com/QafuvIJpRQ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 9, 2018

OK, here’s our top five:

1. Denver Nuggets

2. New Orleans Pelicans

3. Boston Celtics

4. Miami Heat

5. Minnesota Timberwolves

Now, here’s our bottom five:

26. Indiana Pacers

27. Memphis Grizzlies

28. Philadelphia 76ers

29. San Antonio Spurs

30. Dallas Mavericks

Let the debate begin.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images