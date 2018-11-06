Which Current Bruins Players Will Have Number Retired? Bobby Orr Weighs In

The Boston Bruins have plenty of exciting young talent, but at the base of their success is a tremendous veteran core.

For quite a few years now, the likes of Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, Brad Marchand and David Krejci, among some others, have guided Boston to successful runs, including a Stanley Cup in 2011.

But will any of them be forever remembered in B’s folklore by getting their number retired once they hang up their skates? In Bobby Orr’s opinion, at least two of them will.

The Bruins legend was on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich” on Tuesday morning promoting his book “Bobby: My Story In Pictures.” During the appearance, Orr was asked which players would end up in the rafters, and his answer won’t totally shock Bruins fans.

“Oh my god,” Orr first proclaimed. “Chara. Bergeron (is a layup). That Bergeron line might be the best line in hockey … That line is pretty good.”

Indeed, Bergeron is responsible for centering the most electric line in hockey and has cemented himself as one of the game’s best two-way players. Chara, meanwhile, has been the epitome of stability on the top defensive pairing and is in his 13th straight season as the team’s captain.

While some others may make a push as their careers go on, Chara and Bergeron sure seem like they’ll be locks.

