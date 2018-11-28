Which Free Agents Should Red Sox Consider Pursuing This Offseason?

The 2018 Major League Baseball free agency class is loaded with talent.

There has been speculation about potential suitors for Bryce Harper and Manny Machado for years, and they are just the tip of the iceberg. The 2018 free agency class is deep, with players likeCraig Kimbrel, Dallas Keuchel and Adam Jones among many others also available.

NESN’s Marc James and WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford discussed what the Boston Red Sox should do in free agency in order to put themselves in the best position to celebrate another World Series Championship next October.

