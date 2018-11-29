Who Brad Stevens Believes Has Been Celtics’ Most Consistent Player This Season

The 2018-19 NBA season hasn’t exactly started the way most expected for the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics own a mediocre 11-10 record at the unofficial quarter mark of the campaign and still are looking to get in a groove as they battle through their early-season woes.

Aside from the overall expectations for the team, several Celtics players have yet to live up to their respective hype this season, most notably Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown. But one player who’s exceeded expectations is Marcus Morris, who garnered high praise from head coach Brad Stevens on Wednesday.

Brad Stevens with a one-word answer on whether Marcus Morris has been the Celtics’ most consistent player: “Yes.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 28, 2018

Stevens isn’t wrong. Morris seemingly has made an impact in every game this season, and the veteran forward certainly has made the most of his time on the court, averaging 13.9 points and 6.7 rebounds over 26.4 minutes per game. Stevens also has shifted Morris from the bench to the starting role on more than one occasions this season, and the ninth-year pro has been able to seamlessly transition.

All things considered, Morris has provided a major boost to a Celtics team that’s frequently needed one in the early goings.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports