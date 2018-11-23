Why Have Patriots Struggled Away From Gillette Stadium In 2018?

The New England Patriots normally play sound football away from Gillette Stadium, but that hasn’t been the case in 2018.

Bill Belichick’s team enters Week 12 with a 2-3 record on the road, falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans so far this season.

What’s been behind the Patriots’ road struggles? And will a date with the hapless New York Jets at MetLife Stadium help cure what ails New England away from home?

