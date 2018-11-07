Why Skip Bayless Is Shocked By Bill Belichick’s Aaron Rodgers Comments

Bill Belichick heaped praise on Aaron Rodgers last week leading up to the New England Patriots’ Week 9 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

The Patriots head coach was far more critical in the heat of battle.

Belichick was mic’d up for Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” during Sunday night’s game, which the Patriots won 31-17, and Rodgers at one point became the subject of scrutiny on New England’s sideline. Rodgers played well for the most part despite the result, but Belichick evidently wasn’t impressed, as he called out the Packers quarterback for “lobbing it up there” while trying to fire up the Patriots’ defense.

Skip Bayless was shocked by Belichick’s candid comments for two reasons, which he revealed Wednesday on FS1’s “Undisputed.”

"No other head coach in this league would ever be caught saying that about Tom Brady… They'd just be too afraid of him. You just don't speak that way about Tom Brady."@RealSkipBayless reacts to Bill Belichick's comments about Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/7XyIBdfgkA— UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 7, 2018

It’s certainly possible Belichick simply was trying to motivate his team amid a heated battle with one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. But it’s also possible he believes Rodgers isn’t all he’s cracked up to be, in which case it’s fairly obvious he’d choose Tom Brady in the quarterback debate that dominated headlines ahead of New England’s victory over Green Bay.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images