Why Stephen A. Smith ‘Loves’ Kyrie Irving’s Reaction To Jamal Murray Shot

Was Kyrie Irving out of line Monday night?

Stephen A. Smith doesn’t believe so.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray drew Irving’s ire after he attempted a last-second shot in his team’s 115-107 victory over the Boston Celtics. Murray finished with a career-high 48 points, but had 50 on his mind despite Boston calling off the dogs in the game’s closing moments.

Irving took particular exception to the play, going so far as to throw the ball into the stands and call Murray’s shot “b—s–t” after the game.

Reaction to Irving’s actions and comments have been mixed: Jalen Rose thought the Celtics guard should’ve worried more about playing defense, while Max Kellerman thought he was being a poor sport.

Smith, however, loved Irving’s reaction. Here’s what the “First Take” co-host had to say Tuesday morning:

Listen, there’s no clear answer in this debate. But if you ask us, both were in the wrong: Murray probably should’ve just taken his 48 points and left it at that, and Irving’s reaction was a bit over the top.

In any event, the Celtics have dropped two straight and now are 6-4 through their first 10 games. They’ll attempt to right the ship Thursday night in a road matchup with the Phoenix Suns.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images