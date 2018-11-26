Why Tom Brady Thinks Running Game Is So Important To Patriots’ Success

The Patriots’ offense isn’t exactly a high-flying attack, anymore. Instead, New England has become more balanced, relying heavily on its ground game to supplement quarterback Tom Brady’s typically sensational decision-making.

This was evident Sunday in New England’s 27-13 win over the New York Jets, as the Patriots totaled 215 rushing yards. And it’ll likely be a point of emphasis moving forward as the Patriots look to lock down one of the top two seeds in the AFC.

“It does a lot for us,” Brady said Monday on WEEI’s “Mut and Callahan,” per WEEI.com, of the Patriots being able to run the ball effectively. “The running game and them respecting what we’re doing in the running game helps play-action, helps get matchups and so forth. It’s just a great way to control the game when you can run it. We ran it so well (Sunday).”

Rookie Sony Michel led the way Sunday with 21 carries for 133 yards with a touchdown. Fellow running back James White, known mostly for his pass-catching prowess, added 73 rushing yards on nine carries. Cordarrelle Patterson carried the ball five times for 10 yards.

Brady was excellent, completing 20 of 31 passes for 283 yards with two touchdowns through the air. But it was the ground game that paced New England’s offense in the road divisional matchup at MetLife Stadium.

“Hopefully we can keep it going. Hopefully we can get that part of the game (to) become real consistent for us,” Brady said Monday. “When you can count on that many yards of production — or 100, 150 yards of production in the run game — then you are looking at 250, 300 (yards) in the passing game and that is a good day. If you get 50 yards rushing and even if you throw for 300, you have 350 yards of production, which is a very average day for the offense. You have to be able to do both.”

The Patriots, who have an 8-3 record, currently hold the No. 2 seed in the AFC thanks to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 24-17 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs own the No. 1 seed at 9-3, but New England won the teams’ head-to-head matchup at Gillette Stadium back in Week 6.

