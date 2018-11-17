Why Yankees’ David Robertson Might Target Red Sox In Free Agency

If David Robertson wants to call Fenway Park home, who can blame him?

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said this week the veteran relief pitcher wants to play for a team based near his home in Rhode Island, according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. Robertson is a free agent and seemingly has whittled his list of options to three or four teams: the Yankees, the New York Mets, the Boston Red Sox and perhaps the Philadelphia Phillies.

David Robertson is representing himself this offseason. He has spoken to Brian Cashman, who said the righty would prefer to pitch for a team near his Rhode Island home. (That does include New York). — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) November 16, 2018

Robertson went 8-3 with a 3.23 ERA with 91 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings in 2018. He earned $13 million in the final season of his four-year deal with the Yankees. He’ll turn 34 in April and reportedly wants to sign a three-year contract in free agency.

The Red Sox might be in the market for relief pitching this winter, as Craig Kimbrel and Joe Kelly are free agents. Robertson conceivably could help fill the void in the event either of the aforementioned Red Sox players signs with another team.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images