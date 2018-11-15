Willie O’Ree Highlights 2018 Hockey Hall Of Fame Class

Willie O’Ree received one of hockey’s greatest honors Tuesday when he officially was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The former Boston Bruins winger broke the league’s color barrier in 1958 and left a tremendous impact on the game during and after his career, and now currently serves as a diversity ambassador.

O’Ree highlights an illustrious class for this year’s Hall of Fame. To see the list in its entirety, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images