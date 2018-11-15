With Rob Gronkowski Set To Return, Patriots’ Offense Should Improve After Bye

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady has said many times this season the New England Patriots’ offense has yet to reach its potential. Will it finally do so after a much-needed bye week?

That remains to be seen, but it’s safe to expect some offensive improvement from the Patriots when they return to action next Sunday against the New York Jets.

For starters, the Patriots should have a healthy Rob Gronkowski at their disposal for the first time in weeks. The All-Pro tight end missed three of New England’s last four games as he recovered from ankle and back injuries, and he didn’t look close to 100 percent in the fourth, catching just three passes on eight targets for 43 yards in a Week 8 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Gronkowski watched from the sideline in street clothes last Sunday as the Tennessee Titans blew out the Patriots 34-10. Brady had arguably his worst game of the season in that loss, completing just 51.2 percent of his passes and finishing without a touchdown pass for the second time in three weeks.

Speaking Wednesday at Gillette Stadium, the 41-year-old quarterback said not having Gronkowski available limits what the Patriots can do offensively.

“I’ve played a lot of football with him, and I think I have a lot of trust and confidence in a lot of the things that have happened over the years,” Brady said. “When he’s not there, there’s a different level with other players. Sometimes we don’t try things because Gronk isn’t in there. Sometimes we do.”

“Obviously, the more dependable, consistent players you have on the field, the more productive and efficient you’ll be, which leads to more points, which leads to better opportunities to win the game, which is ultimately the reason we’re all here.”

Gronkowski reportedly is expected to play against the Jets after three straight weeks of rest. Right guard Shaq Mason, who missed the last two games with a calf injury, also appears on track to return after participating in each of the last four practices, and the injuries that knocked left tackle Trent Brown and wide receiver Julian Edelman out of Sunday’s game did not prove serious.

The Patriots should come out of the bye with an offense that’s close to full strength, and dual-threat running back Rex Burkhead is expected to return from injured reserve the following week. The weekend off should benefit Sony Michel (missed two games with a knee injury) and James White (injured his knee last week), too, as neither played their best game against Tennessee.

Injuries weren’t their only issue against the Titans, though.

Brady targeted Edelman and Josh Gordon 12 times each in the loss, sometimes overlooking open receivers to force throws to his top two pass-catchers. Edelman turned in a solid performance with nine catches for 104 yards, but Gordon largely was held in check by Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson after his 44-yard reception on the game’s opening drive.

Fellow wideout Chris Hogan played 54 offensive snaps but received just two targets, one of which came on an uncatchable heave out of bounds. After a brief pop last month (13 catches on 15 targets for 175 yards in consecutive wins over the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears), Hogan has been nearly invisible of late, finishing without a catch in each of the last two games.

Hogan got open twice on the Patriots’ final meaningful possession Sunday — including burning Malcolm Butler with a stop-and-go on fourth-and-6 — but Brady chose to throw into tight coverage both times, targeting Gordon on the first and Edelman on the second. Both passes were broken up, and Tennessee scored a game-sealing touchdown on the ensuing drive.

Over the last three weeks, Hogan has just two catches on six total targets, the lowest of either he’s recorded during any three-game span since joining the Patriots in 2016.

“I have to figure out a way to get the ball to everybody so we can all make plays,” Brady said earlier this week on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan.” “When everyone is making plays, I think our offense is tough to stop. That will certainly be something we try to focus on and make sure everyone is getting looks they deserve and make plays when we get them.”

It also might behoove the Patriots to get Phillip Dorsett more involved moving forward. Dorsett was the Patriots’ most productive receiver before Gordon signed and Edelman returned from suspension, and he’s remained reliable even as his playing time has considerably dropped. He’s caught five passes on five targets for 48 yards over the last two games despite playing just 27 of a possible 137 offensive snaps.

