World Series Trophy Repaired From Damage Suffered At Red Sox Parade

One of the Boston Red Sox’s World Series trophies is whole again.

Boston Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg told The Associated Press on Friday repairpeople have fixed the damage a World Series trophy suffered Wednesday by a thrown beer during the team’s victory parade.

The World Series trophy damage was among the leading storylines to emerge from the parade. Photos showed some of the miniature flags on the trophy were bent out of shape or had fallen off. Nevertheless, Gregg characterized the harm done to baseball’s biggest prize as minor.

The Red Sox were celebrating their fourth World Series championship in 15 years at the parade, but this year’s gathering of fans grew particularly rowdy. Some attendees threw full cans of bears toward the Duck Boats on which the team was riding, hitting a team photographer, the wife of Red Sox special assistant Jason Varitek and the daughter of manager Alex Cora among others.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images