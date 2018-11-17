Yale Vs. Harvard Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

One of college football’s oldest rivalries will come to Boston’s most beloved sports venue.
Harvard University’s and Yale University’s football teams will face off Saturday at Fenway Park in the 135th edition of “The Game.” The teams both boast identical records — 5-4 overall and 3-3 in Ivy League play — which suggests to fans the contest will be as competitive as ever.
Harvard and Yale played their first football game in 1875. Fenway Park opened in 1912. However, the teams have never played at the home of the Boston Red Sox until now.
Here’s how and when to watch Yale versus Harvard.
When: Satutday, Nov. 17, at Noon ET
TV Channel: ESPN2
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
