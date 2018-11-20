Young Tom Brady Won School Award For Acting In Very Iconic Role

Tom Brady is no stranger to awards.

The New England Patriots quarterback is a five-time Super Bowl champion, 13-time Pro Bowl selection and has two NFL MVP awards to his name. But not every honor Brady has garnered in his life has come via athletic success.

During a WEEI interview Monday, Brady recalled an award he won during his grade school days that had nothing to do with football. And given Brady’s recent revelation of being somewhat of a theater buff, it might not surprise you.

“When I was in eighth grade, I was in school play and I won the award for best drama student in the school,” Brady said. “I always enjoyed the performances and just remembering lines and getting on stage. It’s kind of like it was for ‘Saturday Night Live’ in a way. It’s very similar to football. You put the prep in, you practice everything, you go through it and you’re working with the team, and you’ve got one chance to perform. All that energy and emotion … you try to build your emotional, mental, physical energy for and you put it out and you do it in a live performance. You try not to mistakes, but you’ll never be perfect. So I just think there’s a lot of correlation; I have a lot of appreciation for those types of things.”

So, what role did Brady master in order to win the award? None other than the Cowardly Lion from “The Wizard of Oz.”

Also, leave it to Brady to find similarities between the stage and the gridiron.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports