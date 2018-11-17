Zdeno Chara Injury: Bruins Captain Reportedly Faces Extended Absence

The Boston Bruins must make do without Zdeno Chara for a while.

The Bruins defenseman will miss four to six weeks of playing time due to a left knee injury, The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa reported Friday and The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter reported Saturday, citing a source. The timetable rules him out for around 20 games, roughly a quarter of the regular season.

Chara suffered the injury in the first period of the Buins’ loss to the Colorado Avalanche during a puck battle with Avalanche forward Carl Soderberg. Chara finished his shift but then missed the rest of the game. He flew back to Boston Thursday for an evaluation, which revealed the extent of his injury.

Chara’s absence robs the Bruins of their top shutdown defenseman at a time they’re already missing the services of injured blue liners Charlie McAvoy, Kevan Miller, Brandon Carlo and Urho Vaakanainen.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images