Zdeno Chara Makes Predators Player Look Like Little Kid In Hilarious Photo

NHL players come in all shapes and sizes.

This was on full display Saturday night when the Boston Bruins squared off with the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

The B’s, of course, feature one of the largest players in league history in Zdeno Chara, who’s listed at a whopping 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds. The Predators, on the other hand, have one of the smallest players in the NHL on their roster in Rocco Grimaldi, who stands at 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds.

Given the glaring difference in size between Chara and Grimaldi, it only was right that the two met for a photo after the game. You can check out the photo from Grimaldi’s Twitter account here.

While Chara, obviously, dwarfs Grimaldi, it was the young forward and the Predators who stood tall in their 1-0 win over the Bruins.

