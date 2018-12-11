2019 NHL Winter Classic Will Introduce Weird Color-Changing Pucks

The novelty of outdoor professional hockey games has worn of a bit since the NHL introduced the Winter Classic in 2008, but this season’s game will feature something new, and a bit zany.

The Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks will use color-changing pucks when they take the ice at Notre Dame Stadium on New Year’s Day, according to a report Monday from sporttechie.com’s Jen Booton.

“The advanced coatings will change from purple to clear when a puck’s temperature is above freezing,” Booton wrote. “Which will provide an automatic visual indication to officials that it’s time for a puck to be replaced. Pucks are frozen prior to use to reduce bouncing.”

From purple to clear when the puck’s temperature is above freezing.@PPG provides @NHL with thermochromic puck coatings for 2019 Bridgestone NHL #WinterClassic. https://t.co/pWowF51gqT pic.twitter.com/3wZqj8SiGF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 10, 2018

The NHL has been looking into ways to improve technology in the game, including putting a chip in pucks to track location and data, for some time.

Color-changing pucks seem insignificant, given that Coors Light beer cans have been using similar tech for a decade … but it’s something.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images