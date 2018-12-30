49ers Vs. Rams Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online

Despite having a fantastic season, the Los Angeles Rams still have something to play for Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

If the Rams beat or tie their NFC West rivals, they will clinch the NFC’s No. 2 seed, and a first-round bye. But should they lose and the Chicago Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings, then L.A. will fall to the No. 3 seed.

Here’s how and when to watch 49ers vs. Rams:

Start Time: Sunday, Dec. 30, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images