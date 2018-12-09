Aaron Rodgers Breaks Tom Brady’s Record For Consecutive Passes Without Interception

Just as Tom Brady was passing Peyton Manning for most career touchdown passes (including the playoffs) in NFL history, one of his more notable benchmarks was being broken in Green Bay.

During the third quarter of the Packers’ game against the Atlanta Falcons, Aaron Rodgers connected with Randall Cobb for a 24-yard touchdown strike. The pass was Rodgers’ 359th consecutive pass without an interception, which broke Brady’s mark of 358 set between the 2010 and 2011 season.

The Packers quarterback has only thrown one interception this season, coming during a 22-0 win against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

It hasn’t been a memorable season for Rodgers and the Packers, but at least he has something to remember the 2018 campaign by.

