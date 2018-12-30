Aaron Rodgers Injury: Packers QB Sustains Concussion In Season Finale

Well, here’s one reason why NFL teams opt to sit their star players when there’s nothing at stake.

Aaron Rodgers, who started in the Green Bay Packers’ regular season finale despite their 6-8-1 record, was knocked out after just three series against the Detroit Lions after suffering a concussion.

The two-time MVP was sacked on his first dropback of the game, taking a big hit from Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis and losing his helmet during the play. Rodgers stayed in the game for two more series before heading to the locker room for evaluation.

Rodgers suffered two concussions in 2010, the same year the Packers won the Super Bowl.

The Packers have not had nearly as much success recently. With Sunday’s 31-0 loss, the Pack finished the season at 6-9-1, their second-consecutive season under .500. They fired head coach Mike McCarthy on Dec. 2.

Rodgers finishes the season with 4,416 passing yard with 25 touchdowns and two interceptions and a 97.8 passer rating.

